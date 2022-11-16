NMUSD celebrates outgoing trustees, as 2 incumbents, 2 newcomers are poised to win

Outgoing Newport-Mesa Unified School District trustees Karen Yelsey and Charlene Metoyer were recognized for their outstanding service Tuesday during their final appearances on the dais before election winners — two incumbents and two newcomers — likely take oaths in December.

In a farewell tribute at a regular meeting, the two school board members received commendations from elected officials and words of praise from colleagues and fellow trustees.

Metoyer has been with NMUSD for 24 years, working as an administrative intern, teacher and principal before serving eight years as a board member. Yelsey’s involvement with the district began at the PTA and school-site level before her election to the governing board in 2006.

Retiring Trustee Karen Yelsey, center, smiles Tuesday as Newport-Mesa Unified President Michelle Barto commends her for her 24 years on the board. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Board president Michelle Barto commended the two for their constant presence at school productions and sporting events and credited them with being role models of bravery and compassion for the entire district.

“I’ve learned so much from that heart that you have for all students and the appreciation you have for everyone’s growth, from kindergarten all the way through graduation,” she said Tuesday. “It’s been remarkable and inspiring, and we’re all going to miss you.”

Barto is poised to assume a second term in Trustee Area 5, according to election figures provided Wednesday by the Orange County Registrar of Voters, which had her ahead of challenger Reina Shebasta with 64.6% of the votes and 6,303 ballots. Shebasta trailed with 3,449 ballots, or 35.4%.

NMUSD Trustee Michelle Barto, with husband Brady and family, spent election night at Newport Beach’s Tavern House. (Courtesy of Michelle Barto)

Incumbent Ashley Anderson similarly appears headed for victory in Trustee Area 7, where she leads with 2,634 ballots and 58.7% of the vote over two competitors — Kristen Seaburn, in second with 26.9% (1,209 votes) and Vicky Rodriguez with 648 ballots, or 14.4%.

In the contest over Metoyer’s trustee area 2 in Costa Mesa, Michelle Murphy has maintained a lead over Danielle Mills since the initial numbers were released on election night, earning 59.7% of the vote (4,372 ballots) as of Wednesday, compared to Mills’ 2,952 ballots, or 40.3%.

Yelsey’s district 4, which serves a handful of elementary schools in Newport Beach, will likely go to Lisa Pearson, a newcomer backed by Yelsey, who leads with 6,257 in her favor (57%) over two other candidates — Barbara “Barbie” George, who earned 34% approval and Kristen Nicole Valle, who garnered 9% of the votes.

NMUSD candidate Michelle Murphy, center, speaks at an Oct. 10 forum. Election results Wednesday showed Murphy leading in District 2 over challenger Danielle Mills, left. Candidate Kristen Nicole Valle, right, is trailing in the District 4 race. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

With just 59,759 ballots left to be processed by the county Registrar of Voters on Wednesday, preliminary results indicate no winners among a slate of challengers backed by a local contingent of parental-rights advocates, organized as “Newport-Mesa Uncensored.”

Although the group maintained a public Facebook page, where members challenged district policies related to COVID-19 protocols, textbook and library book selection and programs centered on anti-discrimination, that page is no longer operable.

In her outgoing remarks Tuesday Metoyer affirmed the value of local public schools.

Reina Shebasta, left, and Ashley Anderson at an Oct. 10 NMUSD candidates forum. As of Wednesday, incumbent Anderson led the District 7 race, while Shebasta trailed incumbent Michelle Barto in District 5. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“Everything we do is because of public education, which raises citizens to take care of the world when we’re not in it anymore,” she said. “I wholeheartedly stand by public education, and when you work at a district like Newport-Mesa, it’s so easy to do that.”

Yelsey noted her relationship with the district began when her three children began attending NMUSD schools.

“It was really important for my husband and I that our kids go to public schools. And we wanted to help make them better, so I worked in the schools when my kids were there,” Yelsey said.

“But once I got [on the board] there were so many wonderful things about this district I hadn’t known as a parent,” she continued. “Other than my family life events, this has been the most rewarding experience of my life.”

In a statement Wednesday, NMUSD Supt. Wes Smith said the departing trustees will be sincerely missed.

“I appreciate their service to our community throughout the years and the courage to do what’s right, even when it’s not popular,” he said. “They truly put kids first.”

