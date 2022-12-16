Local authorities stepping up DUI enforcement during holiday season

As people prepare to celebrate the holidays, local law enforcement agencies are reminding the public to be responsible before getting behind the wheel.

Authorities have plans to crack down on drivers operating vehicles while under the influence of alcohol or drugs this holiday season.

The Costa Mesa and Fountain Valley police departments both announced plans to execute DUI checkpoints at undisclosed locations within their city limits on Friday evening. Another checkpoint was also carried out in Newport Beach last Friday.

“These checkpoints, funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety, are essential to keeping the community safe,” Costa Mesa Police Sgt. Dan Miles said.

There were 11,654 deaths across the nation attributed to car crashes involving alcohol-impaired drivers in 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Our preference is to have zero DUI drivers on our roadways and that those who decide to drink do so responsibly by always having a designated driver,” Costa Mesa Police Chief Ron Lawrence said. “DUI checkpoints are a way to educate our community, and our hope is people learn to plan ahead with alternative transportation when out drinking.”

Huntington Beach has also scheduled a checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. An area’s history of DUI traffic collisions and arrests will factor into the placement of the checkpoint, officials said.

Individuals charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs receive an average of $13,500 in fines and a suspended license.

“The holidays are a special time of year for many, and we want drivers to act responsibly,” Fountain Valley Police Sgt. Brian Mosher said. “This enforcement period allows us to get the message out that driving impaired is an illegal, senseless behavior that takes lives.”

In addition to their checkpoints, the Fountain Valley and Newport Beach police departments stated they will have more officers on patrol looking for impaired drivers through New Year’s Day.

Anyone with plans to drink or take medications that could adversely impact their ability to drive is advised to stay home. Police officers are also reminding the public that while marijuana is legal, it is illegal to drive while under the influence of marijuana.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.