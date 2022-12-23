Advertisement
Shots fired Thursday evening in South Coast Plaza parking lot

Costa Mesa Police Department.
Costa Mesa Police Department officials report that gunfire rang out at South Coast Plaza Thursday evening, but there were no immediate reports of anyone being wounded. The incident is under investigation.
(Sara Cardine)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
It happened in the mall’s northeast parking structure, Costa Mesa Police Sgt. Mike Manson said. An officer who was on the opposite side of the property heard the shots at about 8:30 p.m. and was the first to reach the scene. The officer found an abandoned vehicle, but anyone who might have witnessed the shooting had apparently left.

“By the time they got there, those suspects were in the wind and all that was left there were the car and bullet casings,” Manson said.

Detectives obtained grainy surveillance footage showing at least one person opening fire Thursday evening. That person and one other were in the car, got into a collision in the parking structure and then fled the scene on foot, Manson said.

A detailed description of either of those people was not immediately available. Detectives were attempting to determine the motive for the shooting as of Friday.

Eric Licas

Eric Licas is a crime and public safety reporter for the Daily Pilot. He previously spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus. His inspirations include his parents, Diane Arbus, Kurt Vonnegut, Ronnie James Dio, Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, John Waters, and his orange tabby cat named Critter.

