Pair of Newport Beach residents bring gifts and smiles to Newport-Mesa homeless community

Contrary to popular belief, Santa doesn’t always need a chimney, stockings or a tree to leave presents. He doesn’t need any milk or cookies either.

Christopher Zimmerman was sleeping soundly in Costa Mesa’s Pinkley Park on Thursday afternoon, nestled on top of a few jackets he’d strewn out beneath him to keep the wet grass at bay. Just a few feet away from him was another resting and temporary park resident, next to whom lain a brightly colored tote filled with practical gifts, newly placed by a passing stranger.

Zimmerman awoke to the sound of a rustling bag and a friendly greeting from Newport Beach resident Jesi Pearce, asking if she could give him a gift and a hug.

“You guys are fantastic,” Zimmerman said, as he looked through his bag, which contained a reusable water bottle, chocolates, toothpaste, toothbrushes, blankets, socks and a $20 gift card to McDonald’s. Zimmerman smiled as Pearce sat down next to him under the shade of a nearby tree and wished Pearce’s friend and gift-distributing accomplice, Jon Rosen, a Merry Christmas.

Jesi Pearce chats with Christopher Zimmerman after giving him a holiday gift bag at Pinkley Park in Costa Mesa on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“Feliz Navidad! No one ever says that anymore,” he added, laughing.

Zimmerman, 64, grew up in Dover Shores and went to Newport Harbor High School before he moved up to the Mammoth Mountain area and, later, June Mountain, where he said all the best skiing was. Then he returned to Newport Beach, where he’s been living on and off of the streets.

Zimmerman said this was the second or third time that he’s received a gift from Pearce.

“It’s very nice of [them] to do this. It’s very beautiful. It’s nice,” said Zimmerman, as he picked through the bag’s contents and handed over things he felt he didn’t need to be distributed to people who needed them. Other homeless residents of the city did the same as Pearce and Rosen drove through the Newport-Mesa area.

Two bags were turned away entirely, with their intended recipients asking Pearce and Rosen to give them to people who needed them more.

Pearce and Rosen started the tradition about two years ago.

Jesi Pearce gathers gift bags from Jon Rosen’s garage to give to local homeless in the Newport Beach-Costa Mesa area. She and Rosen will be distributing more bags on Christmas Eve. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Pearce said the idea to give out the gift-filled bags to homeless individuals came about in 2019. Rosen used to be her neighbor and, that Valentine’s Day, had distributed small boxes of chocolates.

“I picked up a bunch [of chocolates] later that day and I decided to do it pretty much a couple times of a year,” said Pearce. “Valentine’s Day and Christmas — I ended up telling [Rosen] and letting him know, ‘Hey, you inspired this idea’ and he said, ‘It’s awesome. I want to do that with you.’ So, we teamed up.”

Rosen typically drives while Pearce is the one who hops out and distributes the tote bags, all the while making a point to smile and offer a hug if the individual is open to it. She said she never tries to force a bag onto someone who doesn’t want it, out of respect for personal autonomy.

“I think it really goes beyond what you’re just handing them. You’re dealing with mental illness, drug addiction. Most homeless people are not treated like human beings. I think that simple act of kindness, of physical interaction ... is meaningful,” said Pearce, who added it’s important to remember that people without homes seldom choose to live on the street but are led there by circumstance.

Jesi Pearce hugs a homeless man after giving him a holiday gift bag on Newport Boulevard in Costa Mesa on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Rosen said this year’s distribution was their largest. Five bags were given out on Thursday and the remaining 15 on Christmas Eve.

“There’s a connection,” said Rosen. “Of course, we get a lot [out of the experience] just like they do, but they remember it whether it lasted a moment, a day or a week. That moment is huge. When we ask, ‘Can I give you a hug?’ Nine out of 10 times, they’ll say yes.”

Every individual Pearce approached Thursday took her up on that offer.

Pearce and Rosen said they don’t seek attention nor expect to be applauded for their effort, but they hope to encourage others to offer what they can to uplift those without a home this holiday season. They encouraged donations to Mercy House and the Lighthouse.

“We would love to see others find a way to spread joy to the homeless. Every contribution, even if just for a moment, is meaningful,” said Rosen. “Organizational giving is important, but we pass the homeless every single day. Even without a gift, a smile, a greeting and a moment to acknowledge them and wish them happy holidays goes a long way.”

Jesi Pearce chats with a local homeless woman on 17th Street as she delivers gift bags to the homeless in the Newport Beach-Costa Mesa area. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

