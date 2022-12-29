Newport Beach nonprofit’s winter camp helps children with special needs build friendships

Children and young adults with physical and developmental disabilities had the chance to hug alpacas, rams and goats at a petting zoo set up in Bonita Creek Park Thursday.

Some, like 12-year-old Dominick Gomez, ran their fingers through the soft coats of animals that had been brought to Orange County from the Rah Rah Ranch in Riverside. Others interacted with the critters in less traditional ways, like Dylan Wolk. He chose to use his feet to pet a ram named Jolly, smiling as he sat with his elbows propped beneath him and his toes combing through loose, curly wool.

Dylan Wolk uses his feet to pet Jolly, a Valais ram, at the Rah Rah Ranch petting zoo at Bonita Creek Park in Newport Beach on Thursday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

The petting zoo was part of the Friendship Circle’s winter camp. It provides a safe environment for youth with special needs to create friendships and experience things they might not otherwise be able to take part in standard social settings, said Chani Mintz, the director of the nondenominational nonprofit.

“Usually, they’re not accepted to regular camps so these children end up being isolated,” Mintz said during a brief interview Thursday. “Not only the children but their families wind up being isolated. Our camps give them an opportunity to be included and have a great time with field trips and crafts and sports, things like the petting zoo, just like typical kids get to do.”

Adam Goodman, 8, left, watches as Dominick Gomez, 12, hugs Hollywood, a miniature alpaca, at Bonita Creek Park. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

On Friday, campgoers will go on a scavenger hunt and be treated to a private film screening at the Irvine Spectrum. Reduced volume and lighting are just some of the special considerations being taken to reduce the chances of causing any distress in the theater. They will also get a chance to purchase their own lunches, giving them an opportunity to practice budgeting and other life skills.

“I had six texts today from different parents saying things like ‘My child had such a great time today he doesn’t want to leave;” Mintz said. “It’s touching and it’s rewarding, but it’s also sad that they don’t get to have this all the time.”

The Friendship Circle first hosted its winter camp in 2007 and only had about six participants paired with six volunteers taking part when it began, Mintz said. It has grown over the years, with about 100 campers and 100 volunteers involved this season.

The camp is one of many Friendship Circle programs that combine memorable outings with learning opportunities to help youth with special needs eventually thrive as adults, while giving members of the community a chance to learn how to better interact with them, Mintz said. Many who have volunteered with the nonprofit have gone on to become special education teachers or professionals in the care of children with disabilities.

Chase Schwegel, 13, pets a miniature cow at the Rah Rah Ranch petting zoo at Bonita Creek Park on Thursday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

