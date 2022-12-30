It’s a marathon, not a rush: ‘Poorman’ to play back New Year’s broadcast

One year is a trial, two is a repeat, and perhaps three is a tradition.

Radio personality Jim Trenton, known to his listeners as “Poorman,” started hosting marathon New Year’s Eve broadcasts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trenton will be back on the airwaves for 28 consecutive hours beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. The broadcast, which can be found on KOCI 101.5 FM and kociradio.com, will reach its delirious conclusion at 12:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

“This has always been a dream of mine to do a marathon radio shift, and now it’s happening,” Trenton said in a statement. “It brings back the days of DJs locking themselves in the studio, taking over the radio station, and doing whatever they like. In this case, it benefits a lot of good causes. Hopefully, I’ll make it through the whole 28 hours.”

The former host of KROQ’s “Loveline,” Trenton currently hosts “Poorman’s Morning Rush” weekdays from 6 to 11 a.m.

A Newport Beach resident, Trenton has 25 guest hosts lined up for some interesting hours to ring in 2023.

Each hour, a different charity will be highlighted. Matt Thomas, also of Newport Beach, will be on at 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day. His charity, Positive Matters, brings awareness of individuals with traumatic brain injuries and aims to help them gain independence.

Those who tune in at 2 p.m. on Saturday will be treated to a live performance, as Costa Mesa resident Ray Hart and his band Rays Hell gig out in his man cave.

“He calls it Rays Hell because of what it was like to go to clubs and try to collect a paycheck with all these bar owners,” Trenton added.

At noon on Saturday, Rebecca Bronder and her daughter Rachel, 19, a 2021 graduate of Huntington Beach High, take over with an hour they’re calling “Two Generations of Rock.” They will attempt to settle a debate of whose generation has the best music via their dueling song selections.

Another local radio station is getting set to invite guest hosts to run the show next month. Ed Steinfeld, host of the “Mornings with Ed” show for Laguna Beach-based KX FM 104.7 said the station will hold its KX Takeover event from Jan. 16 to 20.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.