Around Town: 30 SoCal museums will offer free entry Feb. 5 during ‘Museums Free-for-All’

The nonprofit SoCal Museums recently announced more than 30 area art, cultural heritage, film, natural history and science institutions will offer free general admission on Feb. 5 during a “Museums-Free-for-All” event.

Participating museums include: Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Armory Center for the Arts, Bowers Museum, Holocaust Museum LA, Getty Center, La Brea Tar Pits & Museum, La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, Laguna Art Museum, Long Beach Museum of Art, Muckenthaler Cultural Center, Museum of Latin American Art, Museum of Tolerance, USC Asia Pacific Museum, the Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum and others.

The event is a reminder that free visitor days are offered year round at many museums.

Author Sadeqa Johnson to speak at Costa Mesa’s Donald Dungan Library Feb. 23

Award-winning author Sadeqa Johnson will discuss her new book “The House of Eve” during a Feb. 23 book-signing event at the Donald Dungan Library in Costa Mesa.

Set in 1950s Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., “House of Eve” explores what it means to be a woman and a mother and how much one is willing to sacrifice to achieve one’s greatest goal. The book is published by Simon & Schuster and comes out Feb. 7.

Johnson is the author of four novels, “And Then There Was Me,” “Second House From the Corner,” “Love in a Carry-on Bag” and “Yellow Wife.” She has been recognized with a National Book Club Award, the Phyllis Wheatley Book Award and the USA Best Book Award for Best Fiction.

Johnson will participate in a Q&A and sign copies. Books will be available for purchase at the event. Early arrival is suggested. For more, call (949) 646-8845 or email ocpl.costamesadd@occr.ocgov.com.

Ocean View, Huntington Beach high schools earn AP Computer Science Female Diversity awards

Ocean View and Huntington Beach high schools, both in the Huntington Beach Union High School District, have each received the College Board’s AP Computer Science Female Diversity award.

The award recognizes the achievement of high female representation in the quickly growing class of AP Computer Science Principles.

In 2022, 44,811 female students accounted for AP CSP exam test-takers, which was three times the number of females who tested in 2017.

Because of OVHS and HBHS’ dedication to their computer science programs and commitment to their students, they were two of 832 high schools recognized in the category of AP Computer Science Principles.

“The growth of the AP Computer Science Principles programs at Huntington Beach and Ocean View is a direct result of a strong belief that all students can achieve and excel,” HBUHSD Asst. Supt. of Educational Services Owen Crosby said in a statement. “It is great to see so many young women across our district challenging themselves at the highest levels and succeeding. HBUHSD is proud to have teachers and staff across the district who encourage all students to pursue their interests and passions.”

Soroptimist International of H.B. plots murder mystery

Soroptimist International of Huntington Beach will be holding a murder mystery dinner fundraiser on the night of Feb. 11.

The event, which also features silent and live auctions, will be held upstairs at the Assistance League of Huntington Beach. Tickets for the night cost $95 per person.

The murder mystery dinner is a major fundraiser to help support the organization’s signature programs, including the Live Your Dream awards and Dream It, Be It career mentoring.

For more information, email info@soroptimisthuntingtonbeach.org or visit the organization’s website.

Laguna Canyon Foundation leader appointed to OC Parks Commission

Hallie Jones, who has served as executive director of Laguna Canyon Foundation since 2013, has been appointed by county Supervisor Katrina Foley as the 5th district representative to the OC Parks Commission.

Foley stated in a news release that she looked forward to working with Jones, noting she “tirelessly advocates to protect our beautiful county resources. Hallie brings significant experience and knowledge related to open space protection and management.”

Jones, a Laguna Beach native, serves on the board of directors of the Natural Communities Coalition, and is a founding member of the Safe Trails Coalition.

“I am thrilled to support OC Parks and Supervisor Foley as an Orange County Parks Commissioner,” Jones stated in the release. “Our parks and open spaces enhance our property values and improve our quality of life. I’m honored to serve this land and our communities.”

