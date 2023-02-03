Around Town: Red Cross offering blood donors $10 gift cards in February

Orange County residents will have a chance to receive a $10 Amazon gift card by donating blood in one of several donation events taking place throughout the county through Feb. 14 during a promotional event hosted by the American Red Cross. Local blood donation opportunities:

— Huntington Beach on Monday, Feb. 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Masonic Center, 601 Palm Ave.

— Newport Beach on Monday, Feb. 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Environmental Nature Center, 1601 E. 16th St.

— Fountain Valley Blood Donation Center, 17800 Newhope St., visit redcrossblood.org for days and hours.

Donors of all blood types are welcome, particularly those with type O blood. For more donation events, visit redcrossblood.org/heart, click on “Make Your Appointment” and enter your ZIP code.

Virtual fair housing workshop for Costa Mesa residents 2/15

The nonprofit Fair Housing Foundation and the city of Costa Mesa will present a virtual fair housing workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 1:30 to 3 p.m., that is open to all residents of Costa Mesa via Zoom.

Intended for tenants, landlords, managers, property owners, attorneys, Realtors and management companies, the workshop will cover information on new state and federal laws related to housing, information on COVID-19, housing discrimination, modifications and accommodation, the evictions process, rent increases and much more.

Locals are encouraged to participate in the free event to learn more about their rights and responsibilities. Registration is required. RSVP at bit.ly/3V7nWRG or call (800) 446-3247. A teletype line is available for the deaf and hard of hearing at 1 (800) 855-7100.

Intersection of Fairview Street and Sunflower Avenue temporarily closed

The Costa Mesa Public Works Department has been alerted that the city of Santa Ana will be performing an emergency storm drain and street repair at the intersection of Fairview Street and Sunflower Avenue, from 7 a.m. Saturday until Sunday at 8 p.m.

Northbound Fairview will be closed at Sunflower throughout the weekend, and only right- or left-hand turns will be allowed from northbound Fairview onto Sunflower. Right-hand turns onto Fairview will not be allowed from westbound Sunflower.

Motorists are urged to obey all detour signs posted during the work period. Access to surrounding businesses and residences will be maintained throughout the weekend.

‘I love Mesa Water’ community event planned for Feb. 11

Mesa Water District will host a community event on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot of its Costa Mesa facility, 1965 Placentia Ave.

The free family-friendly event will feature fun booths related to water education, health information and other local resources, along with music, sweet treats, giveaways and activities for children.

Founded in 1960, Mesa Water services most of Costa Mesa and portions of Newport Beach and unincorporated Orange County, including John Wayne Airport.

Teens, guardians invited to annual ‘Love Shouldn’t Hurt’ conference

The nonprofit Human Options invites teens and guardians to take part in conversations designed to help them foster healthy relationships and identify signs of abuse during their eighth annual Love Shouldn’t Hurt: Teen Conference in Costa Mesa Saturday, Feb. 11.

The event will be held at Early College High School in collaboration with the Minnie Street Family Resource Fair. It begins with sign-ins and breakfast at 9 a.m.

Workshops appropriate for young people between sixth and 12th grade, parents and caregivers are scheduled throughout 2:30 p.m. The event takes place amid Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month in hopes of preventing abuse in the home or from romantic partners.

