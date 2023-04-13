Huntington Beach man with outstanding warrant arrested after hotel stabbing

A man was stabbed Wednesday night at an Extended Stay America in Huntington Beach, leading to the arrest of 38-year-old city resident Glenn Wright.

HBPD spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla confirmed Glenn Richard Wright, 38, of Huntington Beach was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon following Wednesday’s incident, which took place at around 11:30 p.m. at an Extended Stay America on Skylab Road Circle.

“One of the parties involved called the police for assistance,” Cuchilla said Wednesday. “Both the victim and the suspect knew each other, so this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.”

Police did not say where the man was stabbed or what kind of weapon was used but indicated Wright had already bonded out of jail by Thursday morning. The victim, who was hospitalized for his injuries, was reportedly in stable condition, according to Cuchilla.

Orange County Superior Court records show Wright was previously arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance while carrying a firearm and two counts of possession with the intent to sell, all felonies, along with two misdemeanor drug charges, stemming from an incident that took place on March 11, 2022.

When he failed to appear in court, a warrant was issued for his arrest and his fugitive status was made known to Huntington Beach police at Wednesday’s scene, Cuchilla said. The county district attorney’s office had not yet filed charges as of Thursday, as no court record pertaining to Wednesday’s incident could be found.