Man riding scooter injured in traffic collision on Newport Boulevard

A man was injured in a nonfatal traffic collision on Newport Boulevard just north of 32nd Street on Sunday, according to Newport Beach police.

A news release from the Newport Beach Police Department said first responders arrived at the scene at 3:55 p.m. after a 911 call reported the collision between a vehicle and a man riding a scooter. Authorities rendered aid to the rider, and the Newport Beach Fire Department transported him to a nearby hospital. Police reported he sustained significant injuries and was still receiving treatment as of Tuesday afternoon.

Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle that collided with the scooter remained on the scene to cooperate with the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about the crash call an investigator on the department’s Major Accident Investigation Team at (949) 644-3687.