Laguna Beach police searching for man suspected of attempted murder

Laguna Beach police are searching for a man suspected of attempted murder following an alleged incident of domestic violence Wednesday.

Laguna Beach police are searching for a man suspected of attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend, authorities said in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities have identified Charles Thomas Kelley IV, 31, as a suspect in the investigation. Kelley is described as a 6-foot-1, 200-pound white male. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Officers responded to a call concerning a domestic violence incident at a home in the 1600 block of Tahiti Avenue on Wednesday morning, where they found a woman who had sustained significant injuries. Paramedics provided aid at the scene and she was taken to a local hospital.

Police believe Kelley burglarized the residence Tuesday evening, before returning and attacking the woman hours later, based on a preliminary investigation. Kelley, who reportedly fled the property before police arrived, was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, a gray T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with knowledge of Kelley’s location is urged to contact the Laguna Beach Police Department. Det. Mike Lee of the department’s major crimes and intelligence unit can be reached at (949) 497-0371 or via email at mlee@lagunabeachcity.net.

