Hit-run suspect sought after severely injuring pedestrian in Huntington Beach 

Police sought the public’s help Friday to find a motorist responsible for a hit-and-run that severely injured a pedestrian in Huntington Beach.

Detectives responded around 11:25 p.m. Thursday to Beach Boulevard and Stark Avenue on a report of an injured pedestrian lying in the road, according to Huntington Beach Police Department Public Affairs Manager Jennifer Carey.

The 36-year-old man was suffering from severe injuries and taken to a hospital, Carey said. No other information was released about his condition or the extent of his injuries.

Investigators determined the man was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle in the northbound lanes of Beach Boulevard as he was crossing the street.

No description of the vehicle or the driver was immediately released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Huntington Beach Police Department Traffic Investigator J. Rounds at (714) 536-5666.