Woman, 93, killed in Huntington Beach traffic crash  

A 93-year-old woman died in Huntington Beach on Thursday after a fatal car collision at Magnolia Street and Garfield Avenue.

A 93-year-old woman was fatally injured when the car she was driving collided with another vehicle in Huntington Beach, authorities said Friday.

The crash occurred about 4:40 p.m. Thursday at Magnolia Street and Garfield Avenue, the Huntington Beach Police Department reported.

According to police, the woman was driving a Buick Riviera north on Magnolia Street when she turned left onto Garfield Avenue in front of a southbound Jeep Wrangler, and the vehicles collided, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died. Her name was withheld, pending notification of relatives.

The other motorist, a 48-year-old Huntington Beach man, remained at the scene and was interviewed by authorities. He was not injured, police said.

“Impairment did not appear to be a factor with the Wrangler driver,” police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police Investigator J. Rounds at (714) 536-5670.

