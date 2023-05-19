Fountain Valley woman identified as 93-year-old killed in Huntington Beach crash
A Fountain Valley woman was the 93-year-old killed in a Huntington Beach crash last week, coroner’s officials said Friday.
Mary Margaret Machulda died in the crash at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Garfield Avenue.
Investigators believe her Buick Riviera was turning left when it collided with a Jeep Wrangler.
Machulda later died at UCI Medical Center. The 48-year-old Huntington Beach man driving the Jeep was not hurt.
He was interviewed by police. Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played any role in the crash.
