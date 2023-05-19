Advertisement
Fountain Valley woman identified as 93-year-old killed in Huntington Beach crash

A 93-year-old woman died in Huntington Beach on Thursday after a fatal car collision at Magnolia Street and Garfield Avenue.
(Daily Pilot)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
A Fountain Valley woman was the 93-year-old killed in a Huntington Beach crash last week, coroner’s officials said Friday.

Mary Margaret Machulda died in the crash at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Garfield Avenue.

Investigators believe her Buick Riviera was turning left when it collided with a Jeep Wrangler.

Machulda later died at UCI Medical Center. The 48-year-old Huntington Beach man driving the Jeep was not hurt.

He was interviewed by police. Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played any role in the crash.

NewsHuntington Beach
Eric Licas

Eric Licas is a crime and public safety reporter for the Daily Pilot. He previously spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus. His inspirations include his parents, Diane Arbus, Kurt Vonnegut, Ronnie James Dio, Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, John Waters, and his orange tabby cat named Critter.

