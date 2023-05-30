51-year-old Huntington Beach man killed in hit-and-run crash on Beach Boulevard

The fatal hit-and-run collision happened on Beach Boulevard, north of Knoxville Avenue, Huntington Beach police said in a news release.

A 51-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Huntington Beach early Monday morning, and police are searching for the driver involved in the crash.

The fatal hit-and-run collision happened on Beach Boulevard, north of Knoxville Avenue, Huntington Beach police said in a news release. Officers were summoned there at about 4 a.m. regarding reports of an injured pedestrian.

They found a Huntington Beach man who was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending the notification of relatives.

Investigators believe the man who died was hit in northbound lanes, but they were not immediately able to provide a description of the vehicle that struck him. They asked anyone with information about the crash to contact Traffic Investigator D. Demetre at (714) 536-5670.