51-year-old Huntington Beach man killed in hit-and-run crash on Beach Boulevard

The Huntington Beach Police Department.
The fatal hit-and-run collision happened on Beach Boulevard, north of Knoxville Avenue, Huntington Beach police said in a news release.
(File Photo)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
A 51-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Huntington Beach early Monday morning, and police are searching for the driver involved in the crash.

The fatal hit-and-run collision happened on Beach Boulevard, north of Knoxville Avenue, Huntington Beach police said in a news release. Officers were summoned there at about 4 a.m. regarding reports of an injured pedestrian.

They found a Huntington Beach man who was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending the notification of relatives.

Investigators believe the man who died was hit in northbound lanes, but they were not immediately able to provide a description of the vehicle that struck him. They asked anyone with information about the crash to contact Traffic Investigator D. Demetre at (714) 536-5670.

Eric Licas

Eric Licas is a crime and public safety reporter for the Daily Pilot. He previously spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus. His inspirations include his parents, Diane Arbus, Kurt Vonnegut, Ronnie James Dio, Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, John Waters, and his orange tabby cat named Critter.

