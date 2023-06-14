Southern Baptists turn their backs on O.C.’s Saddleback Church over its female pastors

The Rev. Linda Barnes Popham sings with the choir at Fern Creek Baptist Church in Louisville, Ky. The church was expelled from the Southern Baptist Convention along with Orange County’s Saddleback Church for having female pastors.

The Southern Baptist Convention on Wednesday refused to readmit Saddleback Church, rejecting appeals by the Orange County megachurch after it was ousted for having female pastors.

During their annual meeting in New Orleans, Southern Baptist church representatives also voted to uphold the executive committee’s February decision to expel Fern Creek Baptist Church in Louisville, Ky., over female pastors. They finalized the ouster of a third congregation, Freedom Church in Vero Beach, Fla., for “lack of intent to cooperate in resolving concerns regarding a sexual abuse allegation.”

Saddleback Church, based in Lake Forest, is one of the largest congregations in the U.S. and had been the second-largest in the Southern Baptist Convention.

After founding pastor Rick Warren retired last year, he appointed Andy Wood as head pastor. Wood’s wife, Stacie Wood, serves as a pastor, and three women were ordained in 2021: Liz Puffer, Cynthia Petty and Katie Edwards.

Warren asked the Southern Baptist delegates during the meeting to “agree to disagree” on the subject of having female pastors.

Rick Warren, founding pastor of Saddleback Church, makes an appeal to the Southern Baptist Convention during its annual meeting in New Orleans on Tuesday. (Peter Smith / Associated Press)

“What we share in common is a mutual commitment to the infallibility of God’s word and the great commission of Jesus Christ,” Warren said. “No one is asking any Southern Baptist church to change their theology; I’m not asking you to agree with my church, I’m asking you to act like a Southern Baptist, who have historically agreed to disagree on dozens of doctrines.”

The Southern Baptist Convention banned female pastors in its Faith and Message doctrine , its statement of core beliefs, in 2000.

Warren founded Saddleback Church in 1980 in Lake Forest and grew the congregation to more than 40,000 people throughout its 14 Southern California locations before retiring as senior pastor in August.