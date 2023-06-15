Edison graduates charged up about their futures

Edison High graduate Tyler Amelotte yells out to his family during the Chargers’ commencement ceremony on Wednesday.

Edison High Principal Jennifer Graves beamed as she spoke to the Class of 2023 on Wednesday at Cap Sheue Field during the school’s commencement ceremony.

The Chargers graduated 473 students, and a couple of other numbers made her smile as well.

More than 98% of the students will be attending college in the fall, she said, with 63% of the class attending a four-year university.

Edison graduate Gabriella Miller is all smiles after receiving her diploma during Wednesday’s ceremony at Cap Sheue Field. (James Carbone)

“This year, Edison didn’t rely on its laurels, but continued to strive and give students the opportunities to succeed,” Graves said. “We had so many accomplishments this year, starting with yes, another Bell win [in football].”

The Chargers haven’t lost the game against rival Fountain Valley since 2004, and faculty speaker Rick Meyers lent some more humorous perspective Wednesday.

Jubilant Edison graduates hug one another at the end of Wednesday’s commencement ceremony. (James Carbone)

“Do you guys realize your parents hadn’t even started dating the last time that Fountain Valley won the Bell game?” Meyers said, to laughs from the crowd.

Fun and games aside, Edison students certainly enjoyed their graduation. ASB President Samson Rakhshani served as emcee, while ASB Vice President Sandahl Blake, Katie Tully and Holiday Younger were all senior speakers.

Edison High School graduate Cael Studebaker celebrates after receiving his diploma during Wednesday’s ceremony. (James Carbone)

“As I stand here today, overlooking all of us together, I don’t see fragmented groups but instead a collective who overcame everything that was thrown at us,” Tully said.