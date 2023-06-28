Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach

The man who died was riding a white Ducati Monster northbound on Main Street, Huntington Beach police said in a news release Wednesday.

A single-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach left a man from Fountain Valley dead early Wednesday morning.

The man who died was riding a white Ducati Monster northbound on Main Street, Huntington Beach police said in a news release. Preliminary evidence suggest he made an “unsafe turning movement” before he and his motorcycle crashed into a fixed object north of Orange Avenue.

Police were summoned to the area at about 1:30 a.m. They found the motorcyclist lying in the roadway.

He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. He was described as a 33-year-old, and his name was withheld pending the notification of relatives.

The crash is still under investigation. Huntington Beach Police asked anyone who might have witnessed it to contact traffic investigator J. Rounds at (714) 536-5666.