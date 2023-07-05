Advertisement
News

Trio robs Huntington Beach jewelry store

Princess Bride Diamonds was a target of a smash and grab robbery Monday.
Princess Bride Diamonds was a target of a smash and grab robbery Monday afternoon.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
By City News Service
Share

Three hammer-wielding thieves smashed jewelry cases and fled with valuables from a store in the Bella Terra shopping center in Huntington Beach Monday.

The robbery occurred just after 2 p.m. at the Princess Bride Diamonds store at 7821 Edinger Ave., near the San Diego (405) Freeway, said Jessica Cuchilla, a spokeswoman for the Huntington Beach Police Department.

It was not immediately known how much the jewelry was worth, Cuchilla said. Paramedics evaluated six people at the scene, but none needed hospitalization, Cuchilla said, adding she was not sure how they were injured.

NewsHuntington Beach
City News Service

City News Service is the nation’s largest regional wire service and is headquartered in Los Angeles.

More on this Subject

Advertisement