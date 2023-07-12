Festival of Arts, Pageant of the Masters reopen for another summer of creativity

Patrons enter the 2023 Pageant of the Masters “Art Colony: In the Company of Artists” show during a VIP opening night on July 6.

Last summer Laguna Beach marked the city’s 95th birthday with a celebration on the cobblestones at Main Beach Park. The Pageant of the Masters, the living picture show that has entrenched itself in the town’s traditions by captivating audiences through the decades, is now celebrating its own milestone.

Laguna Beach’s presentation of the tableaux vivants — the recreated artworks containing standstill models — is turning 90 years old this month.

“Art Colony: In the Company of Artists” is this year’s theme, paying homage to various collectives of creatives throughout history. The audience is transported through time, from the Renaissance in Europe to the rise of art academies, and from the Harlem Renaissance to the Chicano art movement.

Guests look over the ceramic faces of artist Paula Collins’ expansive piece “Zoomland” during preview night at the Festival of Arts show. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

In bringing it home, the Pageant of the Masters recreates oil paintings by Roger Kuntz, who moved to Laguna Beach in 1963 and lived there until his death in 1975.

The closing piece continues to be Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic painting, “The Last Supper.”

Diane Challis Davy became the director of the Pageant of the Masters in 1996. She has led the production for 27 consecutive shows, the only interruption coming in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pageant of the Masters reopened the doors of the Irvine Bowl to the public on July 7, and the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show also began welcoming guests last week. Both are scheduled to run through Sept. 1.

“The Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach stands out for its unique blend of visual arts and live performances, most notably the renowned Pageant of the Masters,” Sharbie Higuchi, director of marketing and public relations for the Festival of Arts, said in a statement. “No other festival anywhere in the world recreates famous works of art with real people as a theatrical production under the stars in a beautiful amphitheater.

Julian Perry sells programs as guests enter the Pageant of the Masters “Art Colony: In the Company of Artists” show. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“Additionally, the Festival of Arts fine art show sets a high standard for artistic quality, as Orange County artists undergo a rigorous selection process to participate. This combination sets it apart from other local festivals, creating an immersive experience where art comes to life.”

Festival of Arts officials have announced plans to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the living picture show with a sidewalk parade on July 22. The production, originally cast as the Spirit of the Masters, debuted in 1933.

Wood sculptor Larry Marley talks about his intricate piece, “Gravity Well No. 9,” during preview night at the Festival of Arts show last week. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The parade route will begin at Laguna Art Museum, progress through the downtown area and end up at the Festival of Arts grounds. Attendees are being encouraged to dress up as artists and artworks, as there will be cash prizes for a costume contest judged by Challis Davy.

Those who plan to participate are being asked to RSVP at foapom.com/event/pageant-party-parade. Attendees should meet at the gazebo in Heisler Park at noon.