Man gets 4 years for string of sex assaults in Huntington Beach

A 30-year-old registered sex offender was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison for going on a sexual assault crime spree on his birthday in downtown Huntington Beach.

Justin Wayne Goodgame went on the spree Jan. 5, 2021, starting at about 11 a.m. when he exposed himself in a business, according to Huntington Beach Police Department Lt. Brian Smith.

The victim did not report it immediately, but later called police when she heard about two other assaults against two other women, Smith said.

Police were called at 11:53 a.m. about a woman being groped in another business, Smith said. Officers arriving on scene saw the suspect walking on the street, but when Goodgame saw them, he ran away, Smith said.

Police were still scouring the area for the suspect when officers were called again just after 12:30 p.m., when a woman in a third business alleged the defendant grabbed and groped her, Smith said.

Several “citizens actively chased him down and held him for officers, who took him into custody and immediately recognized him as a suspect” in the 11:53 a.m. attack, Smith said.

Goodgame pleaded guilty Nov. 10, 2021, to a felony count of assault with the intent to commit a sex offense, two counts of indecent exposure, a count of failing to register as a sex offender upon release from jail and a count of touching an intimate part of another person, all misdemeanors. As part of Goodgame’s plea deal, felony counts of kidnapping to commit a sex crime, attempted forcible rape and sexual battery were dismissed.

According to the criminal complaint against Goodgame, he was convicted of indecent exposure as a juvenile, requiring him to register as a sex offender.