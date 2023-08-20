Newport-Mesa campuses still on track for first day of school as O.C. faces first day of tropical storm

The Newport-Mesa Unified School District officials said Sunday the district was on track to open its campuses Monday despite Tropical Storm Hilary, but they acknowledged that may change overnight.

The Newport-Mesa Unified School District issued a statement Sunday evening, announcing that school is still on track to begin Monday, as Tropical Storm Hilary begins to sweep into coastal Orange County.

The statement issued to parents and students and district staff said maintenance teams have been checking the schools and other facilities for potential leaks or other potential storm damage for safety reasons. As of early Sunday night, class is still expected to be in session Monday, but district officials will be monitoring the weather throughout the evening.

“Please give yourself plenty of time and anticipate longer than usual wait times when arriving at school,” the statement said. “School bus transportation routes will run as scheduled. If you determine that your student needs to stay home for safety, please call in the absence and be assured their enrollment, scheduling, and standing will not be affected.”

Newport-Mesa Unified begins its 2023-24 school year Monday. The Laguna Beach Unified School District will have its first day on Thursday, while the Huntington Beach Union High School District is not expected to hold its first day of classes until Aug. 30.

A flood watch has been issued for most of Southern California. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a state of emergency on Sunday.

In a statement updating residents on the storm, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said, “Orange County residents can anticipate the impacts of Tropical Storm Hilary to begin at 3 p.m. today through the evening. Our county libraries, harbors, beaches, trails, and parks remain closed. Flash flood watch is in effect until tomorrow and residents should avoid all downed power lines. We encourage our Orange County community to limit travel unless asked to evacuate.”

Detours have been implemented on bus routes and voluntary evacuation notices have been given to those living in the Silverado and Williams Canyons. The county has also activated and staffed its emergency operations center with county representatives.