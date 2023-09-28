Huntington Beach passes Go, collects its own ‘Monopoly’ game

Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Gracey Van Der Mark takes a look at the official “Monopoly: Huntington Beach Edition” during an unveiling ceremony Wednesday at Pacific City.

Purchasing the Huntington Beach Pier and Pacific Coast Highway will set a player up for success in “Monopoly: Huntington Beach Edition.”

They represent Boardwalk and Park Place in the Surf City edition of the classic board game, launched Wednesday with an event at Pacific City.

The locally themed game, announced in February, is a sort of love letter to Huntington Beach, featuring many famous landmarks. Huntington Beach is the first Orange County city with its own officially licensed Monopoly game, said Jennifer Tripsea, a representative of game producer Top Trumps USA Inc., which is a licensee of Hasbro.

“When we chose Huntington Beach, we were just so excited,” Tripsea said. “One of the things we look for when we create these special city editions is local pride, and that’s exactly what Huntington Beach has.”

Huntington Beach Mayor Tony Strickland, Mayor Pro Tem Gracey Van Der Mark and state Assemblywoman Diane Dixon take part in the official unveiling of “Monopoly: Huntington Beach edition” at Pacific City in Huntington Beach on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

The Bolsa Chica Wetlands, a lifeguard tower and Golden West College represent the more expensive green properties. Other well-known locales on the board include Pacific City, Main Street, Jack’s Surfboards, the skate park, the Surfing Walk of Fame and the International Surfing Museum.

The least expensive purple properties, Mediterranian and Baltic avenues, are represented by two Huntington Beach favorites — bonfires and the dog beach.

Instead of railroads, the Huntington Beach edition of the game features other modes of transportation: roller skates, a skateboard, Rad Power Bikes and Corky Carroll’s Surf School. There are also customized “community chest” and “chance” cards.

Mr. Monopoly and Huntington Beach Mayor Tony Strickland during Wednesday’s event at Pacific City. (James Carbone)

Huntington Beach Mayor Tony Strickland and Mayor Pro Tem Gracey Van Der Mark both attended and gave quick remarks at Wednesday’s event, as did Visit HB representative Assemblywoman Diane Dixon and a representative for Assemblyman Tri Ta.

Mr. Monopoly, also known as “Rich Uncle” Pennybags, was another special guest, played by a performer in costume. He was kind enough to stay after the ceremony for photo opportunities.

“It’s a wonderful board game, and it creates memories that last a lifetime,” Strickland said. “I have so many great memories with my now-deceased father and my family playing Monopoly.”

KC Fockler from the Surfrider Foundation poses with the brand new “Monopoly: Huntington Beach edition” board game on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

Van Der Mark said it was a huge honor for the city to have its own Monopoly game. She also has played the game with her children as they’ve grown up.

“That’s when they learned about taxes,” she said. “They learned they didn’t like them. [The] first time [playing they said], ‘Why are you asking me for this money?’ Well, taxes, buddy, get used to it.’”

The new board game is now available online as well as at Banzai Bowls and Jack’s Surfboards in downtown Huntington Beach, Tripsea said.