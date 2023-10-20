Corona del Mar High School tagging case under investigation as hate crime

The Corona del Mar High School sign in Newport Beach. District officials confirmed that they were made aware of antisemitic tagging on a Corona del Mar High School student’s locker over the weekend.

A vandalism incident is under investigation by police after Newport-Mesa Unified School District district were made aware of antisemitic tagging on a student’s locker at Corona del Mar High School last weekend.

Authorities confirmed Friday they are investigating the incident as a hate crime. Photos circulated online Sunday of the tagging were met with criticism, as some called for a police investigation and asked the school district how it would be protecting their Jewish students. In response, district officials confirmed they were also investigating and have met with the Jewish Federation of Orange County.

“This behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our schools,” said NMUSD spokeswoman Annette Franco.

Advertisement

The high school has since organized an interfaith inclusion council that includes students, parents, community members and local religious leaders in partnership with the faith group to discuss the incident and develop next steps, which so far include a student-to-student education series.

“This work is especially important as there is a global increase in hate speech and violence online and in social media due to recent events overseas,” Franco said.

“We strive to cultivate an atmosphere where diversity is celebrated, and everyone feels valued and supported,” she continued. “In partnership with our students, staff and parents, we will be working together to combat hate and foster kind and welcoming learning communities.”

A similar incident occurred off-campus involving students from Newport Harbor, Estancia and Costa Mesa high schools in 2019 when attending partygoers formed a beer pong swastika and did a Nazi salute. The Newport Harbor campus was also vandalized with Nazi posters in the immediate fallout of the event.

According to the annual report released by the OC Human Relations Commission, hate crimes jumped in 2022 compared to the prior year with a significant number of the incidents occurring in county schools. Six were reported in elementary schools and 50 in middle and junior school campuses. Thirty-two were reported at high schools.