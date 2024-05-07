Runners were off to the races at O.C. Marathon on Cinco de Mayo

Maurice Washington pumps his fists as he approaches the finish line of the Orange County Half Marathon at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa on Sunday. He had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2017 and had to relearn how to walk before joining a running club and eventually signing up for marathons.

A 5 a.m. start time and running about 26 miles on a Sunday morning might not appeal to some people, but that wasn’t the case for runners out on the track this last weekend for the O.C. Marathon.

The event, sponsored by Hoag, celebrated its 20th anniversary this year and drew thousands out to the starting line at Fashion Island. Andrew Guarni, Hoag’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, said in December the sponsorship was an effort to keep Orange County healthy.

The weekend included the traditional 26.2-mile marathon, a half-marathon on Sunday and a 5K and kids’ run on Saturday.

A runner wearing a sombrero and speedo approaches the finish line with other runners of the Orange County Marathon at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa on Sunday. (Eric Licas)

Both days drew some costumed participants, according to race officials. Saturday was “May the Fourth,” which attracted Star Wars fans carrying props. Sunday was Cinco de Mayo, so tacos and a Mexican beer bottle were seen on the race route.

San Pedro’s Jason Yang was ultimately named the winner of the O.C. Marathon with a time of 2 hours, 25 minutes and 11 seconds.

His victory came, however, after the disqualification of runner Esteban Prado, who finished ahead of Yang with about 20 seconds to spare at a time of 2 hours, 24 minutes, 54 seconds.

Advertisement

Prado led most of the footrace but was disqualified after accepting water from his father — a rules violation, as runners can only take water from designated hydration stations to avoid tampering through performance-enhancing substances.

Irvine resident Izzak Mireles followed Yang at the finish line with a time of 2 hours, 31 minutes and 39 seconds.

Placing first in the women’s division was Gabriella Smith of Lynchburg, Va., with a time of 3 hours, 5 minutes, 30 seconds. She was followed by Gardena resident Annika Mellquist, who completed the race in 3 hours, 5 minutes, 42 seconds.

For more information and the results of this year’s marathon, visit ocmarathon.com.