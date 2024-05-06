Packard show drives car enthusiasts to Hyatt Regency Newport Beach

From left, show chairman Robert Escalante, Packard Museum director Mary Ann Porinchak and judge Wolfgang Eisert, who flew in from Germany to the All-Packard Car Show and Parts Exchange Saturday at the Hyatt Regency in Newport Beach. The car is a 1929 645 Phaeton owned by Mike Harrah.

The Hyatt-Regency Newport Beach was the place to be for vintage car enthusiasts Saturday morning, when about 80 attendees gathered for the Packards International Motor Car Club‘s All-Packard Car Show and Parts Exchange.

A 1937 PK 1507 convertible sedan owned by Gary Whitener was on display during the All-Packard Car Show and Parts Exchange Saturday at Hyatt Newport Beach. (Susan Hoffman)

Once tagged as the American Rolls Royce, the American luxury automobile was built by the Packard Motor Car Co. in Detroit from 1899 to 1956.

Advertisement

An English bulldog poses at the wheel of a 1936 convertible owned by Jose Munos during the All-Packard Car Show and Parts Exchange Saturday at Hyatt Newport Beach. (Susan Hoffman)

Ricardo da Rosa traveled from San Diego in his distinctive blue 1936 Packard Twelve Roadster for Saturday’s show, held at the Hyatt Regency in Newport Beach.

“The car runs like a top, you don’t even know its running when it’s on,” da Rosa said. “I don’t drive it as much as I should though, for fear of other drivers.”

A Twelve Roadster from 1936 owned by Ricardo da Rosa of San Diego, right, appeared at the All-Packard Car Show and Parts Exchange Saturday at Hyatt Newport Beach. (Susan Hoffman)

Da Rosa explained his car needed a lot of loving attention after sitting for 15 years before he found it in Pebble Beach, and it spent more than a year being restored. “The color is what sold me on it,” he said. “Most Packards are reds and forest green.”

It was the first time attending the show for sisters Carole Davis and Nancy Tully, who checked it out while in town to visit family, including a new grandchild.

A 1933 1001 coupe roadster from owner Roger Kirwin appeared at the All-Packard Car Show and Parts Exchange Saturday at Hyatt Newport Beach. (Susan Hoffman)

“We came all the way from Medford, Ore.,” said Davis. “We did not drive a Packard.”

A red 1953 Caribbean convertible was on display at the All-Packard Car Show and Parts Exchange Saturday at Hyatt Newport Beach. (Susan Hoffman)

The show marked the 61st anniversary of Packards International Motor Car Club, a nonprofit social club headquartered in Santa Ana that’s committed to the preservation and promotion of the luxury make.