O.C. Board of Supervisors approves new concessions at John Wayne Airport

Travelers visiting John Wayne Airport will start seeing new concessionaires there, including familiar Orange County eateries, beginning in late 2025 after the Board of Supervisors approved a revamped lineup on Tuesday.

“It’s been a long journey, but hopefully now we’re going to get into [John Wayne Airport] our home base,” Wahoo’s founder Wing Lam told the supervisors before the vote.

“We’ve been in Orange County now for 36 years, and we’ve been asked by you to be a part of the team and thank you for including us this time around. I’m looking forward to having our flagship store in the airport.”

Sami Ellouze, owner of Chaupain Bakery, which has stores in San Clemente and Laguna Hills, said he started his business five years ago.

“We are working very hard,” he said. “Thank you for the opportunity.”

The founders of Tacos a Pina Dorada of Costa Mesa said they were Santa Ana natives who have been friends for two decades and five years ago set out to “find the most delicious tacos in the world and hopefully bring them back to Orange County.”

Orange County Supervisor Vince Sarmiento praised airport officials for a “really great cross-section of local businesses” in the contract.

“Now you’ve given us an additional reason to get to the airport early,” Supervisor Doug Chaffee said.

Other eateries approved were Earl of Sandwich, Starbucks, Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store, the Anaheim Ducks Breakaway Bar & Grill, Pandera Bread, Five Vines, Left Cost Brewing, Dunkin, the Habit Burger Grill, Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken, Auntie Anne’s, OC to Go, and Mama’s Comfort Food and Cocktails.

The contractor that will manage food and beverage, Host International Inc., will see the county contribute $1 million “to improve the area between Terminals A and B,” according to a staff report.

The area is now on a “raised platform, creating separation between the passenger flow and restaurant areas,” but Host plans to reduce it to ground level to create an “Orange County experience,” according to the staff report.

Terminal B will feature McDonald’s.

The supervisors also approved other retail businesses that will be managed by Hudson and Paradies Lagardere.

Hudson will offer PCH Provisions by Hudson, MAC, Jo Malone and Sunglass Hut on the Go, Boutique Del Mar by Hudson, Brookstone, and Orange Coast Magazine by Hudson.

Paradies will offer Harbor Exchange, Market 949, The Goods @ SNA, and SoCal Essentials.

The construction is planned for 2025 through 2027, with the new dining options opening by fall of 2025.