Philanthropist Paul Folino remembered for ‘phenomenal, generous’ contributions to O.C.

Former Costa Mesa Mayor Steve Mensinger, left, shakes hands with Paul Folino, the Art of Leadership Award recipient, during a dinner at the Samueli Theater in May 2015. Folino, who died Oct. 14, is being remembered by the community for his extensive philanthropy.

When Hank Adler looks around at Orange County, he sees all the things that philanthropist Paul Folino left his mark on — at Cal State Fullerton, where he contributed to the campus’s college for business and economics, its center for oral and public history and its golf programs; at Chapman University, where he campaigned for its film school; and at the Hoag Classic, where he sat as tournament chairman from 2019 until his death from cancer on Oct. 14 at age 75.

“Any place you turned around, Paul’s mark was in something that was important with respect to philanthropy,” Adler said. “We lost a major leader — someone who could put together large groups of people, find a cause and successfully raise money for that cause to make it happen. There aren’t many of those people around. Never have been and never will be.”

Folino was a longtime tech executive at Costa Mesa-headquarted Emulex Corp. and an integral player in philanthropy in Orange County, according to people who knew him. Statements mourning his loss have been issued from Cal State Fullerton, Hoag Charity Sports and other nonprofits that Folino contributed to or helped organize.

In a statement issued by the campus on Folino’s death, Greg Saks, vice president for university advancement at CSUF, described Folino as a “force of good for the university. He was not only a major donor to Cal State Fullerton, but enjoyed interacting with students, faculty and staff. His business acumen and willingness to help benefited us all and we will truly miss him.”

Meanwhile those at MIND Education, an organization focused on providing students with good foundations to learn math, credited Folino’s philanthropy as having accounted some years for nearly half of the nonprofit’s annual budget.

Folino held the distinction of having the only street on CSUF‘s campus named after an individual. The South Coast Repertory named the Folino Theater Center for the philanthropist and his family.

Folino was a confidant of former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who in 2006 said of Folino, “[He] is a true California hero. I share his passion for education, his passion for improving the lives of kids and especially his passion for making California a better place. He’s been a great friend.”

Those who knew him from his time with the Hoag Classic, which raises funds for Hoag and other charities, say he was a generous and personable individual who didn’t care too much for the spotlight, though Folino conceded in that same 2006 story that the reality was that he wasn’t a “stay-in-the-background guy.”

Adler, who was chairman of the tournament for close to 17 years prior to Ira Garbutt, said he’d known Folino for about 20 years, dating to the days when the Hoag Classic was still called the Toshiba Senior Classic. After Toshiba bowed out as a major sponsor, Adler said Folino was integral in getting new sponsors willing to contribute without having their names on the tournament.

“We were just board members together. The wonderful thing about Paul is that he was interested in philanthropy, not in Paul taking a lead in anything. We would have an annual breakfast every year and he should’ve been the one leading the breakfast and taking the bows, but he’d always say, ‘Why don’t you announce my name and I’ll just wave?’” said Adler. “That was Paul. He did not want to take credit for so much that he did for the community. It was just his way of giving back. He was a phenomenal guy.”

Jeff Purser, former executive director of Hoag Charity Sports, said when Folino wanted to support a cause he went the full mile.

“If he believed in your charity, he went to work for you. He put his money where his mouth was, so to speak,” Purser said. “Even before he became our chairman, which was in 2019, he was an ambassador for us in the community. He was always helping me and the tournament reach out to corporation partners that he was friends with and to his contacts within the community. He was always just such a leader.”

But what Purser remembers most fondly was that Folino loved golf, despite the fact he didn’t have a natural gift for it.

“He loved the game and loved to get out there. My best memories with him were just spending time with him and whoever we had out there as guests. He loved to be out on the golf course, talking, laughing and having a great time. If he had a good day, it was fun. If he didn’t, he didn’t care. It was about spending time with people,” Purser said. “I never, ever, ever — not once, did I ever see him angry or in a bad mood. He was always happy and always optimistic and always positive. He was unique.

“It’s what made him a great man, I think.”