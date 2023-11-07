Arizona man arrested in death of woman in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach police officers were sent to the 17000 block of Friml Lane about 5:15 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of a family disturbance. During an initial investigation they found a dead woman at the scene.

An Arizona man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a woman at a residence in Huntington Beach, police said Tuesday.

Officers were sent to the 17000 block of Friml Lane about 5:15 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of a family disturbance at the residence, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

“Upon arrival, patrol officers contacted the involved parties and secured the location,” police said in a statement. “During the initial investigation, officers located a deceased adult female. She had passed away under suspicious circumstances.’’

Detectives from the Crimes Against Persons Unit were sent to the scene, police said.

“The Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department-Coroner Division and Crime Lab also responded to assist,” police said. “Based on interviews and evidence located at the scene, 34-year-old Richard Paul Rodriguez of Holbrook, Arizona, was arrested and booked on one count of PC 187(a) Murder.’’

The woman’s name was withheld, pending notification of her relatives.

“The investigation into this incident is still ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time,” police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detective S. McCollom at (714) 960-8848. Tipsters may also call OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.