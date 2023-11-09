From patriotic ceremonies to free meals: Veterans Day events planned in coastal O.C.

American Legion Huntington Beach Post 133 honor guard perform a three volley rifle salute during the 2019 Veterans Day ceremony at Pier Plaza in Huntington Beach. This year’s ceremony takes place at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Several area events are planned to mark Veterans Day, the federal holiday set aside each Nov. 11 to honor military veterans of the nation‘s armed forces. Here’s a look at some of the local ceremonies and activities taking place Saturday.

City, American Legion post to host event in Huntington Beach

Following a longtime tradition, the city of Huntington Beach and American Legion Huntington Beach Post 133 will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The free event will take place at Pier Plaza, 325 Pacific Coast Hwy., where civic leaders will recognize the valor, dedication and heroism of veterans.

A car show will be held in the same location and is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds raised will be earmark for wounded veterans.

Open Water hosts Veterans Day Channel Crossing

Roughly 45 veterans, first responders and surfers will paddle from Catalina Island to Huntington Beach on Saturday. The paddle-out, organized by Open Water, is the fifth annual Veterans Day channel crossing.

The group, which will be tailed by support boats that include medical personnel, is expected to leave Catalina at daybreak and arrive in Huntington City Beach at around 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., between Towers 3 and 5.

Two paddlers help each other to the beach as they arrive from the 2020 Operation Open Water endurance paddle from Catalina Island to the south side of the Huntington Beach Pier. Open Water will host the event again on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Heroes Hall Museum to commemorate vets

The Heroes Hall Museum and Education Center at the Orange County fairgrounds will host its annual Veterans Day commemoration on Saturday, from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will include a post-9/11 veteran pinning ceremony and the unveiling of a new plaque honoring fallen heroes and veterans who served during that period of time. Admission and parking will be free.

Visitors will hear from the All-American Boys Chorus and learn of resources provided by veteran service organization booths. Free food and beverages will be provided by the Orange County Employees Assn., and attendees will be able to decorate dog tags and write postcards to troops. Those who served post-9/11 who are interested in being honored should visit bit.ly/3LTIQCb to register. For more information, call the Heroes Hall Museum at (714) 708-1613.

State Parks offers free admission to 144 parks

The California Department of Parks and Recreation is offering free admission to all service members — active and otherwise — to 144 select parks up and down the state. To enter at no charge, people are being asked to present to park staff a valid military ID or a California driver’s license identifying the individual as a veteran.

In Orange County, the parks included are: Crystal Cove State Park, Bolsa Chica State Beach, Doheny State Beach, Huntington State Beach, San Clemente State Beach and San Onofre State Beach. For more details, visit parks.ca.gov/VeteransDay2023.

UCI Health to hold flag-raising ceremony

Officials at UCI Health are organizing a flag-raising ceremony to honor the veterans in its staff on Saturday at 9:15 a.m. Leadership will recognize the more than 30 working professionals that have served in the military.

The ceremony has been organized over the last three years by UCI Health cardiac telemetry unit nurse manager Brian Strong, a U.S. Army veteran and former medic, who wanted to recognize his fellow veterans. The ceremony will conclude at around 9:45 a.m. and be at the UCI Medical Center, 101 The City Drive South, Orange.

Pets for Vets this weekend

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter will be rolling out a new, permanent program that will waive all adoption fees for those on active duty, were honorably discharged or retired from the armed forces in Orange County who apply and qualify to adopt a pet this Saturday. The shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road.

Fountain Valley to host Veterans Day ceremony

The city of Fountain Valley is partnering with the West Orange County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and Auxiliary 9557 to host a ceremony at Veterans Park on 17635 Los Alamos St. starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Some seating will be available, but those attending are encouraged to bring their own chairs. The program will include color guard, a keynote speaker and recognition of the city’s veterans.

Sgt. Pepperoni offers free lunch to veterans

On Saturday, Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza locations in Newport Beach, Aliso Viejo and Irvine will offer two slices of pizza and a fountain drink of their choice to any and every veteran at no charge all day.

“All of us at Sgt. Pepperoni’s would like to thank veterans for their bravery, service, and sacrifice,” said Sgt. Pepperoni’s co-owner Jeff Roberts in a statement announcing the deal earlier this month.

Kolache Factory offers free breakfast

The Kolache Factory brand announced at the start of November that it would offer free breakfast to all active service members and veterans on Veterans Day with a government-issued military photo ID or DD 214. Those who are or have served will be able to redeem a free kolache of any kind and one cup of Katz coffee at any size. (Excluded from the offer are croissants, Polish varieties and espresso drinks.)

The free breakfast will be available on Veterans Day only from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at any local Kolache Factory location. Huntington Beach has one on 6502 Bolsa Ave., and there is another location in Tustin at 14091 Newport Ave.

