Woman’s body found in Laguna Beach believed a homicide

The body of a woman in her 20s was found Sunday at a secluded location in Laguna Beach by a construction worker.

The discovery was made about 8:20 a.m. near the 200 block Ocean Avenue, said Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert.

The death was being investigated by detectives as a homicide. The cause of her death and her identification will be made by the coroner, Calvert said.

Anyone with information on this homicide was asked to contact Laguna Beach police Detective Tanner Flagstad at 949-497-0369. Tipsters can also call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.