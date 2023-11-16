Driver robbed at gunpoint on Huntington Beach freeway on-ramp after staged collision

The CHP Border Division Major Crimes Unit is looking for several suspects in the armed robbery of a driver after a staged collision on the southbound Beach Boulevard on-ramp to the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the southbound Beach Boulevard on-ramp to the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway to a report of a collision and armed robbery Tuesday around 1:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The robbery involved a staged collision with a maroon Infiniti SUV and a white Ford Explorer, the CHP reported. Several suspects dressed in dark clothing and wearing masks approached the victim’s vehicle and robbed the

driver at gunpoint of cash and jewelry before fleeing in the Ford Explorer, according to the CHP.

The CHP Border Division Major Crimes Unit is continuing an ongoing investigation of the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery was urged to call the CHP Border Division Investigative Service Unit Major Crimes Unit at (657) 391-4017 or Investigator Joaquin Gill at (714) 240-3754.