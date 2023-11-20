Self-described ‘nurse’ arrested in the death of elderly woman in Huntington Beach

A Huntington Beach woman is facing a felony charge of murder, after police responding to a call for service Friday at a home on the 6000 block of Tyndall Drive found a deceased elderly woman.

Christine Ann Lamphier, 48, was being held on $1-million bail Monday and due to appear in court Monday for an arraignment hearing, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Mike Woodroof.

A self-described nurse, Lamphier was taken into custody by Huntington Beach police and booked on suspicion of murder at 4:49 a.m. Friday, according to an arrest log maintained by HBPD.

The name of the victim, whom detectives believe to be an individual known to Lamphier, was not being released Monday, as the coroner’s office had neither identified the woman nor notified any next of kin, Woodroof reported.

In social media posts a woman named Christine Lamphier, who previously went by the surname Pettner, describes herself as a student of the now-defunct Santa Ana trade school Newbridge College, which reportedly dissolved in the years following a 2009 lawsuit filed by several former students.

Lamphier listed medical assistance and phlebotomy as courses of study on a Linkedin.com profile and also mentioned studying photography and photojournalism at Cal State Fullerton. It is unclear whether the relationship between Lamphier and the victim may have involved nursing or caregiving.

Orange County Superior Court records indicate Lamphier was previously at the center of a handful of hearings involving a mental health conservatorship in 2019, although the outcome of those proceedings, or whether Lamphier is or was the subject of public guardianship, are unknown.

She was arrested in August 2011 for driving under the influence of alcohol and later pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge and was fined and sentenced to 15 days in jail followed by three year’s probation, according to court records.

Investigators with HBPD’s Crimes Against Person Unit said in a release issued Saturday they believe Friday’s incident was isolated and does not present a threat to public safety. Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact Sgt. Anthony Pham at (714) 878-5640.