Hit-and-run results in major injury, police seeking information

Fountain Valley police responded to what was reported as a serious traffic collision near the intersection of Ward Street and Calle Independencia on Nov. 18.

Fountain Valley police are seeking information from the public about a hit-and-run on Nov. 18 south of Mile Square Park. A 2001 to 2007 white Toyota Highlander may have been involved in the incident.

A Fountain Valley Police Department news release Monday reported that officers responded to reports of a serious traffic collision near the intersection of Ward Street and Calle Independencia that day at 4:51 p.m. Police said an unknown model of a white SUV was traveling north on Ward Street when it made a lane change and cut off a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist then veered right and struck a parked vehicle and fell into the path of the SUV, which then ran the victim over.

Police have identified the motorcyclist as a 27-year-old resident of Orange and confirmed he is in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital for his injuries. But the driver of the SUV fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the Fountain Valley Police Department at (714) 593-4481.