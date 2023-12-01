Around Town: Orangewood Children Center sets goal of 1,000 bicycles

Owner Sean Canova at Training Zone Fitness & Pilates in Costa Mesa. This year TZone is collecting bicycle donations on behalf of Orangewood Children Center through Dec. 21.

TZone OC Fitness & Pilates in Costa Mesa is helpign the Orangewood Children Center marks its 21st year hosting the Orangewood Bike Drive.

The organization is asking the public to help it reach its goal of 1,000 bikes through donations of new bikes or funds that can be used to purchase them.

Please drop off new bicycles by by Dec. 21 at TZone OC, 333 E. 17th St. in Costa Mesa. For more information, call (949) 689-0925.

Advertisement

Newport Beach accepting donations for Operation Christmas

The city of Newport Beach is continuing its partnership, ongoing since 2005, with Operation Christmas. Last year’s holiday season saw 2,000 gifts distributed from Newport Beach donation boxes alone. Drop boxes will now be out at the Civic Center, the Police Department, OASIS Senior Center, community centers and all library branches through Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. Residents are being asked to donate unwrapped toys, sporting equipment and DVDs during regular business hours.

“Many military families are financially struggling this year,” said Brad White, founder of Operation Christmas. The gifts will be distributed to families of active duty and reserve National Guard members and the U.S. Space Force, White said.

Sign-ups solicited for Newport Beach Rose Parade float

Newport Beach will have a float in the upcoming Rose Parade. “Jingle on the Waves” is the longest float entry in the parade’s history and is dedicated to the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade as much as it is also a dedication to the Balboa Fun Zone’s Ferris wheel and the Balboa Pavilion. Volunteers as young as 13 are being asked to participate in contributing to the float in shifts that span around eight hours. Volunteer decorators are being asked to sign a waiver and dress appropriately for the work, which involves glue and paint.

Volunteers will need to check in at the Phoenix Decorating Co. warehouse at 5400 N. Irwindale Ave. Available volunteer dates are Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31. Sign up at airtable.com/appbc54x6ikyah7YI/shrJXZzV2pqUx1Zzw.

North Beach Cottage reservations reopening

The Crystal Cove Conservancy announced Thursday it would reopen reservations for some of the North Beach cottages on Monday, Dec. 4 at around 8 a.m. The reservation window will allow for four weeks of reservations starting on Dec. 22. Cottages can only be reserved through ReserveCalifornia.com. More information on the cottages is available at crystalcove.org/beachcottages/cottages.

Huntington Beach resident honored as Veteran of the Year

Assemblywoman Diane Dixon honored Sgt. Michael Seeley as the veteran of the year for the 72nd Assembly District. Seeley is a Huntington Beach resident and served in the U.S. Marine Corps for almost three decades. Seeley, through his service, received two Purple Hearts, a National Defense Medal and a Vietnam Service Medal.

“As the proud daughter of a Purple Heart World War II US Army veteran, and in support of the large veteran population living in my Assembly District, I am honored to join with the Veterans Resource Center in bringing a Veterans Resource Fair to my constituents this month,” said Dixon in a statement Thursday. “During the event, I had the distinct pleasure of honoring Sgt. Michael Seeley as our 72nd Assembly District 2023 Veteran of the Year. Congratulations and thank you for your brave service and sacrifice to America.”

OCC Theater hosts ‘holiday melodrama’

The Orange Coast College Repertory Theatre Company will stage “The Toy Master General,” which is both a drama and ice cream social, from Dec. 1 through 10. Adults and children are invited to join and sing along to holiday songs while enjoying a free ice cream treat at performances that will be at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sundays.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Tickets can be purchased at occtickets.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=3111. Parking is free in Lot C, and visits from Santa will join every performance.

OCC Mudslingers hold holiday ceramic sale

The Orange Coast College Mudslingers will hold its annual holiday ceramics sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Room 113 in the college’s art center. Parking will be available in Lot D. Those interested will be able to purchase both decorative and functional items created by the intermediate and advanced OCC ceramics students. All proceeds will go toward the students and Mudslingers Ceramic Club.

State Sen. Dave Min’s office accepting applications for program

In an announcement Wednesday, the office for state Sen. Dave Min said it is accepting applications for the 2024-25 California Senate, Assembly, Executive and Judicial Fellowship programs. The program will provide college graduates the opportunity to become full-time staffers in Sacramento for 11 months, beginning in October 2024. The fellowships are jointly operated by the three branches of state government and the Center for California Studies at CSU Sacramento.

Fellows are paid a stipend of $3,253 per month, plus health, vision and dental benefits. They also earn six units of graduate credit from CSUS for the academic portion of the program. Anyone at least 20 years of age and is a graduate of a four-year college or university by Sept. 1, 2024, can apply. For more information, visit csus.edu/center/center-california-studies/capital-fellows/capital-fellows-apply.html. The deadline to apply is Dec. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PST.