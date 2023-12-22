Advertisement
With an estimated 3,000 gifts, Newport Beach’s ‘Operation Christmas’ deemed a success

Members of the aviation battalion from Los Alamitos Army Base participate in Operation Christmas in Newport Beach Friday.
Members of the aviation battalion from Los Alamitos Army Base, city staff, and Newport Beach Fire Department gather around gifts donated and collected for distribution as part of Operation Christmas at Newport Beach City Hall on Friday.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
By Lilly NguyenStaff Writer 
Christmas came early this year for dozens of families at local military bases, thanks to the help and support of Newport Beach residents.

On Friday, excited parents looked on as bags of presents after presents were brought forward to military trucks, imagining the looks on their children’s faces picking through the spoils, which included dolls, craft supplies, basketballs and even a bicycle. All had been collected through donation boxes set up at the city’s public facilities throughout the month.

Longtime organizer Brad White makes comments to members of an aviation battalion.
Longtime organizer Brad White makes comments to members of an aviation battalion from Los Alamitos Air Station, city staff and the Newport Beach Fire Department during gift drop-off and pick-up for “Operation Christmas” event at Newport Beach City Hall on Friday.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Rough estimates place this year’s donations at around 3,000 — clearing last year’s collection total of 2,000 by a mile.

The city of Newport Beach has partnered with organizers of Operation Christmas since 2005. The event is organized by Our Nation’s Heroes Foundation and this month marked its 19th year of bringing the holidays to military families across Southern California.

Members of the Army aviation battalion from Los Alamitos Air Base, decorate Fire Engine 63.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
