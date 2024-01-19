Man charged with attacking 4 women in Huntington Beach

Earl Wayne Blackshear Jr. was arrested Tuesday and appeared Thursday in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana for his arraignment, which was rescheduled for Feb. 9 in the West Justice Center in Westminster.

A 60-year-old San Pedro man was charged Thursday with sexual assaults on four women — including two who were disabled or medically incapacitated — in Huntington Beach, according to court records.

Earl Wayne Blackshear Jr. was charged with two counts of sexual battery on an institutional victim, assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense in a burglary and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime, all felonies. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.

Blackshear was arrested Tuesday and appeared Thursday in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana for his arraignment, which was rescheduled for Feb. 9 in the West Justice Center in Westminster.

According to the criminal complaint, Blackshear was accused of sexual battery against two women who were institutionalized for medical treatment and were seriously disabled or medically incapacitated. He was accused of exposing himself to another woman and assaulting a fourth victim, according to the complaint.

Blackshear was accused of assaulting the women Aug. 1. Further details were not immediately available from a police spokeswoman.