Suspect shot in Seal Beach as Homeland Security attempts to serve search warrant

Federal agents assisted by La Habra Police responded to the 3500 block of Columbine Street in Seal Beach Wednesday to execute a search warrant, police reported.

One individual was hospitalized with injuries following a police shooting in Seal Beach Wednesday morning that erupted after agents with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) attempted to execute a search warrant at a residence.

Federal agents assisted by La Habra Police responded to the 3500 block of Columbine Street to deliver the order. Seal Beach police warned residents via social media of activity in the College Park East neighborhood.

It is unclear whether a standoff situation ensued, or whether the suspect fired shots during the incident.

Advertisement

Seal Beach police spokeswoman Lt. Julia Clasby confirmed La Habra Police were assisting Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in serving a search warrant when a police shooting occurred, causing one suspect to be injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

HSI was formed in 2010 to serve as the principal investigative component of the DHS, functioning within its U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) division to investigate, disrupt and dismantle “transnational criminal organizations and terrorist networks that threaten or seek to exploit the customs and immigration laws of the United States,” according to ice.gov.

Rich Bean, a public affairs officer for the federal agency was compiling more information from the scene in Seal Beach early Wednesday but did confirm the incident was narcotics related.

This is a developing story and will be updated.