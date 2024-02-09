South Coast Plaza undergoes mythical makeover to mark the Year of the Dragon

A centerpiece dragon display at South Coast Plaza’s Jewel Court is one highlight of a Lunar New Year celebration that runs through Feb. 25.

Paying homage to cultural traditions while stepping confidently into a year anticipated to bring good fortune, nobility, strength and success, South Coast Plaza officials Thursday kicked off the Year of the Dragon in a celebration of epic proportions.

Lavishly decorated in hues of red and anchored by an intricately rendered centerpiece design of a dragon holding a pearl to symbolize wisdom and energy, the complex’s Jewel Court was the epicenter of this year’s festivities, which continue through Feb. 25.

A traditional Lion Dancer in a monk mask entertains during the Lunar New Year celebration at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa on Thursday. The Year of the Dragon, the fifth animal in the 12-year cycle, depicts honor, luck and success, among other attributes. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Debra Gunn Downing, executive director of marketing, said the Costa Mesa complex aims each year to provide exclusive and culturally relevant Lunar New Year experiences for visitors, whether they actively participate in the 19-day celebration or just come to observe.

“From limited-edition products from our boutiques and specially created menus by world-class chefs at select restaurants to our spectacular centerpiece, South Coast Plaza is the must-visit destination for the Year of the Dragon,” Gunn Downing said in a statement ahead of Thursday’s kickoff.

Dignitaries from the consulate offices of Vietnam, Korea and China assembled at Jewel Court, where LED screens flashed holiday greetings in several different languages as the pearl-wielding dragon came to life, periodically exhaling puffs of steam. Calligraphers painted custom wishes for the year ahead in Chinese characters on red paper with ink-filled brushes.

Advertisement

Calligraphers Eve Xu and Wendy Wang make banners of Chinese characters at South Coast Plaza’s Lunar New Year celebration Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Throughout the celebration, visitors can stroll past several dragon sculptures and store window displays created for the Lunar New Year, take family portraits and enjoy special themed gift promotions and merchandise exclusive to South Coast Plaza.

A photo exhibit presented by the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China and National Tourist Office will be on display on Level 2 of the site’s Nordstrom Wing. On Saturdays and Sundays, from noon to 5 p.m., children can craft their own dragon-shaped paper lanterns for $8.

With a minimum of $3,500 in same-day purchases from any combination of South Coast Plaza boutiques and restaurants, guests will receive a Rising Dragon vase crafted by LIULI Crystal Art.

For more, visit southcoastplaza.com/lunar-new-year.