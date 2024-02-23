Around Town: Spring plant and flower shows coming up at Sherman Library & Gardens

Valeria Brinkers a master (Sangetsu) Ikebana instructor, smiles as she finishes her Ikebana arrangement during the Joyful Flowers: Ikebana Show at the Sherman Library and Gardens in 2022. This year’s show takes place March 2 and 3.

Three plant and flower shows will be held at the Sherman Library & Gardens this spring, in partnership with local plant societies.

The shows include an exhibit, sale, family activities, lectures and other programming and are free with garden admission, which is $5 for nonmembers and free for members. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The first event, Joyful Flowers: Ikebana Show, is set for Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3. Families are invited to make their own mini-ikebana box to take home. The sales area will also include kits, books, arrangements and bouquets to purchase.

The Clivia Show & Sale will be held Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17 and is presented by the North American Clivia Society. A unique variety of clivia plants will be on display and available for purchase.

On Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, the botanical gardens will host the Bromeliad Show & Sale, showcasing the diverse species and cultivars within the bromeliad group. Air plants, Spanish moss and pineapple are some of the most familiar Bromeliads, but there are others. Members of the Saddleback Valley Bromeliad Society will be exhibiting specimens as well as offering plants for sale.

For more information, phone (949) 673-2261 or visit thesherman.org Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar.

Nominations sought for women in legal community to be honored by Foley

Nominations are now open for Supervisor Katrina Foley’s third annual Women Making A Difference Awards.

The national theme this year for Women’s History Month in March is “Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.” Foley seeks to honor women in the Orange County legal community who represent and/or advocate for equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Nominees must live or work in the 5th District, which is comprised of Aliso Viejo, Costa Mesa, Dana Point, Irvine, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Laguna Woods, Newport Beach, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, as well as the unincorporated areas of Coto de Caza, Emerald Bay, Ladera Ranch, Las Flores, Rancho Mission Viejo, Stonecliffe and Wagon Wheel. Members of the public may submit their nominations at bit.ly/KF-WMD-2024 by the March 1 deadline.

Foley will announce awardees in a ceremony that will be held during a brunch on Saturday, March 30 at Orange County Museum of Art in Costa Mesa.

Nowruz Festival & Market set for March 17 in Irvine

The Nowruz Spring Festival & Market, celebrating the Persian New Year, will be held at the Hilton Irvine Orange County Airport on Sunday, March 17, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Festival organizers with the O.C. Iranian American Chamber of Commerce promise cultural delights, culinary experiences, including Persian desserts, exhibitors, a DJ and vibrant performances.

The Hilton is located at 18800 MacArthur Blvd. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ociacc.com/ociacc-events.

‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ concert in Huntington Beach in April

Meritage Vocal Arts Ensemble announced this week it will offer a concert presentation of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” this spring.

Led by Maestro Brian Dehn, the 60-voice chorus and a full orchestra will be in Huntington Beach on Saturday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 14, at 2 p.m. at the Huntington Beach Library Theatre, 7111 Talbert Ave.

“This is a very special performance in my tenure with Meritage,” Dehn stated in a news release. “We have the orchestra, all the music, all the costumes, but presented as a concert, allowing the fantastic story and phenomenal music to take center stage. The chorus plays a pivotal role, portraying monks, soldiers, a rowdy crowd and representing the power of the human spirit. I am beyond excited to bring this work to life with these exceptional artists.”

Tickets and more information can be found at meritage-vocalarts.org.

Northbound I-5 connector to I-405 shut down for weekend

The California Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it would be shutting down the connector from the northbound 5 to the northbound 405 for 55 hours beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 26. The closure is part of a construction project to rehabilitate pavement on various connectors throughout Orange County. Detour signage will be in place.

OC Public Libraries to invite authors as part of ‘A Slice of Literary Orange’ series

OC Public Libraries announced Thursday two authors who will be coming to speak about their novels and work next week. Included in the slate is Jasmine Guillory, who writes romantic comedies and is known for her novels, “The Wedding Date” and “The Proposal,” and author C.J. Box, who writes thrillers and wrote the Joe Pickett series.

Guillory will be speaking at the Norma Hertzog Community Center in Costa Mesa on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 6:30 p.m. and Box will be speaking at the Laguna Hills Community Center in Laguna Hills on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. No registration is required. No admission charge.

For more information on the speaker series, visit ocpl.org/page/slice-literary-orange.

Symphony of Art, Opus 2 open house in Newport Beach Sunday, March 3

Local artists have reimagined once loved instruments into pieces of art to be auctioned at an event that will benefit the Philharmonic Society or Orange County’s youth music education programs.

The open house where guests can view and bid on the music-inspired pieces will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Harbor View Phase 1 Clubhouse, 1854 Port Westbourne, Newport Beach. Complimentary wine and cheese will be served. Tickets are $30 per person, or two for $50 and must be purchased by Feb. 26.

For more information contact Kim Fix at kimfix@gmail.com or (949) 395-7286.