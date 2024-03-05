Election 2024: Early results show two Huntington Beach measures trending toward defeat, tight divide on third

Early results on the three ballot measures floated in Huntington Beach on Super Tuesday indicated a trend of voters turning down two of them, according to figures released at 8:05 p.m. by the Orange County Registrar of Voters Office.

While more results were expected later in the evening, the first data report, with about 27,000 votes counted regarding the measures, showed a small margin of about 8.06% voters rejected Measure A. “No” votes also currently lead on Measure C — a difference of 4,847 votes. Measure B, meanwhile, could be approved, as it had garnered 51.3% of the early votes. The verdict on all measures may change once the remaining ballots are counted.

Measure A would allow the city to require voter identification at the polls. It would also include up to 20 ADA-compliant voting locations, as well as city-monitored drop boxes. Measure B would codify the city’s flag ordinance into its charter, limiting the flying of flags on city property to government flags, as well as the POW/MIA flag and the six flags of the U.S. military and require unanimous City Council approval for the flying of any new flags.

Measure C would transition the city into a two-year budget cycle, update the processes to fill a council vacancy and to cancel meetings. The mayor would be able to unilaterally cancel a meeting.

Discussion and debate over the much-contested Huntington Beach measures have gone on for months as conservatives have argued for the necessity of the changes to the city’s charter, partially to instill confidence in election results. Opponents of the ballot measures say the ballot measures are costly and ineffectual.

Preliminary results include only vote center ballots and ballots that were received on or before Election Day. Final results will not be known for days as all ballots postmarked on or by Tuesday must be counted.

About 1.8 million people are registered voters in Orange County. The Daily Pilot is also watching other local races for state seats representing Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Newport Beach.

In the race for the 45th Congressional District, which includes Garden Grove, Westminster, Cerritos, Fountain Valley, Buena Park, Fullerton, Placentia and Brea, incumbent Rep. Michelle Steel, a Republican, is leading the pack of Democrats seeking to unseat her. Steel currently has about 52.1% of the votes and is followed by Derek Tran with 18.8% of the votes. Kim Nguyen-Penaloza, Cheyenne Hunt and Aditya Pai trail behind, respectively.

Republican Scott Baugh is leading with 29.8% of the votes in the 47th Congressional District, which represents Irvine, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach and Laguna Beach. The seat is being vied for by all newcomers in the race as Rep. Katie Porter, a Democrat, vacated the seat in hopes of winning a seat in the U.S. Senate. Baugh is closely followed by state Assemblyman Dave Min, a Democrat, with 29.5% of the votes. Democrat Joanna Weiss trails not far behind after Min with 21.2% of the votes. Far behind in the early results are Max Ukropina, Long Pham, Terry Crandall, Boyd Roberts, Tom McGrath, Bill Smith and Shariq Zaidi, in respective order.

The race in the 72nd State Assembly District, which includes Aliso Viejo, Lake Forest, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Woods and Seal Beach, is led by incumbent Diane Dixon, a Republican, with 55.2% of the votes, while Democrat Dom Jones is behind with 44.8% of the votes.

In the race for the 73rd State Assembly District, which includes Costa Mesa, Irvine and Tustin, state Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, a Democrat, is leading with 21,669 of the votes. She is trailed by two Republican candidates, Scotty Peotter and Hengameh Abraham, who received 9,885 and 4,438 of the early votes, respectively.