Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, March 9, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Saturday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- Unified Command continues to investigate oil sheen off the coast of Huntington Beach
- Newport Beach mayor encourages residents to be ‘helpers’
- Election 2024: With thin leads, H.B.’s Measure A and B look on track for approval
- Trees grow on Laguna Beach community in Arbor Day celebration
A2
- Huntington Beach man found at LAX, arrested after fleeing fatal stabbing in Long Beach
- Traffic collision kills teenager in Huntington Beach
A3
