Traffic collision kills teenager in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach police responded to reports of a traffic collision on Talbert Avenue just west of Bell Circle at around 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

An 18-year-old Huntington Beach resident died Thursday after an early morning traffic collision on Talbert Avenue, just west of Bell Circle.

Huntington Beach police said they responded to reports of a crash involving a maroon 2016 Kia Sorento and a bicyclist at around 6:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the bicyclist in the roadway and transported him to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as David Mario Garcia Olmos.

The driver of the Kia — identified as a 26-year-old man from Fullerton — remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Impairment did not appear to be a factor, police said.

Early investigation suggests the driver of the Kia and the bicyclist were both traveling westbound on Talbert Avenue, with the cyclist in the bike lane when they collided.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking that those with information reach out to traffic investigators at (714) 536-5670.