Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, March 17, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- No transcripts, no college loans, just fun at Segerstrom’s ‘University of Wonder and Imagination’
- Anaheim school district to lay off more than 100 teachers amid declining enrollment
- Sababa Falafel Shop makes space for its growing falafel fan base
A2
- Pure Barre celebrates 15 years in Orange County
- Coastal Commission approves Talbert Marsh restoration project
A4
- Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival returns with diverse dishes, live bands and lots of cat puns
A5
