Pedestrian fatally struck in Huntington Beach, apparently while tending ducks, police say

A 57-year-old Huntington Beach woman died Monday after she was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Heil. The woman, a pedestrian who was not in a crosswalk, is believed to have been tending to ducks in the road.

The pedestrian, a 57-year-old woman from Huntington Beach, was struck about 6:30 a.m. at Heil Avenue west of Bradbury Lane, police said. The driver of the 2014 Mazda 6, a 61-year-old man from Huntington Beach,

remained at the scene and fully cooperated with officers, who do not suspect he was impaired, police said.

The car was westbound on Heil when the driver struck the pedestrian, who was in the street and not in a crosswalk, police said. Police suspect the pedestrian was tending to ducks in the roadway when she was hit by the car, police said.

An SUV may have also been involved in the collision, police said.

Anyone who saw the collision or has other relevant information for investigators was asked to call (714) 535-5670.