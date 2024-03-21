About 1,000 runners hit the pavement for Newport-Mesa Spirit Run

Runners with their dogs start the Dog Mile race during the 40th annual Newport-Mesa Spirit Run at Fashion Island in Newport Beach on Sunday.

It was easy being green at the 40th annual Newport-Mesa Spirit Run last weekend, which took place on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

Race director Diane Daruty said about 1,000 people were registered to run or walk in the more than 10 races offered. Daruty said crowds were close to 2,500, as people came out to either participate in the surrounding activities or support participants as they hit the ground running at Fashion Island. Daruty said it was sunny and many attendees were in bright spirits.

Parents with their children take part in the Family Mile race on Sunday. (James Carbone)

“We were honored that Steve Scott, multi-time Olympian and world record holder for the most sub-four-minute miles, attended to start the races and distribute awards to the prize winners,” said Daruty in a statement Tuesday.

The event was a fundraising vehicle for local schools and other children’s causes, including the Newport Beach Junior Guards and CASA OC. It also raised funds for ALS Hope for Peggy Fort.

Participants showed up in race gear, but green was woven into the clothing choices for Sunday. The event also included a St. Patrick’s themed costume contest and an expo.

Advertisement

The Spirit Run started in 1983 as a fundraiser for three elementary schools in Corona del Mar.