Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, March 29, 2024
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- Newport Beach increases enforcement on sidewalk vendors
- Group seeks to fight book censorship as Huntington Beach parent advisory board returns for final vote
- Fountain Valley City Hall may move to a four-day work week
- O.C. fairground equestrians bridle at proposed fee hikes
A4
