Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, April 6, 2024
Share
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Saturday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- Geological engineers on Monday will inspect Newport Beach bluff that collapsed
- Laguna Beach set to appoint Dave Kiff as new city manager
- Edits to Costa Mesa’s retail cannabis laws lurch forward despite council tug-of-war
- Huntington Beach’s Jenn McCall taking her referee whistle to Paris Olympics
A2
A3
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.