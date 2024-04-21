Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, April 20, 2024
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- Laguna Beach community embraces return of Drepung Gomang monks
- Lawsuits alleging negligence at Newport Beach location filed against Ovation Fertility
- Crews in cleanup mode after broken pipe floods Bayside Drive in Newport Beach
- With new ammunition pier open, Seal Beach can help surge warships to Pacific hot spots
A3
