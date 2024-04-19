Around Town: In honor of Earth Day, a cleanup is planned at the Santa Ana-Delhi Channel

A two-hour cleanup will be held Saturday, April 20, at the Santa Ana-Delhi Channel, beginning at 9 a.m. Above, the area is shown cluttered with debris after rains in 2023.

To mark this year’s Earth Day, a two-hour cleanup will be held Saturday, April 20, at the Santa Ana-Delhi Channel entrance at the corner of Mesa Drive and Irvine Avenue in Costa Mesa. Volunteers are encouraged to help out.

The event organized by OC Coastkeeper and Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Parking will be available on Mesa Drive or Anniversary Lane behind the channel.

Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club to meet April 25

The OASIS Senior Center in Corona del Mar will be the venue on Thursday, April 25, when the Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club will hold its monthly in-person meeting. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for networking; the speakers’ program starts at 6 p.m.

This month’s program will focus on the trends of racism and freedom of speech restrictions as a nation and in local communities. Featured guest speakers are Don Schwartz, retired professor of history at CSU Long Beach and Huntington Beach City Councilwoman Natalie Moser.

Although admission is free, registration is required. Visit NBWDC.org to register.

Dragon Kim Foundation offers 2 CdM students fellowship

Newport Beach students Preston Kousoulas, 17, and Evan Razmjoo, 16, both of whom attend Corona Del Mar High School, have been welcomed as members of the 2024 Fellowship Class of the Orange County-based Dragon Kim Foundation.

The nonprofit is a social entrepreneurship incubator for high school youth. Kousoulas and Razmjoo will be given three weekends of leadership training and up to $5,000 from the foundation to implement a social service project in the community this summer.

The duo plan to launch “CodeQuest Kids,” a project driven by their passion for coding that aims to equip underserved children with an introduction to coding skills. By conducting coding boot camps they will introduce students in grades six through eight to the world of programming and teach them to craft their own 2D video games.

The fellowship was founded in 2015 in honor of the late Dragon Kim, a talented young musician, athlete and scholar who wanted to help others through positive change. To learn more, visit dragonkimfoundation.org.

Citywide Spring Sidewalk Sale in Laguna Beach April 27

The organization Think Laguna First announced via a Chamber of Commerce news blast this week that several merchants will participate in its Spring Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, April 27, during their regular business hours.

As of Friday afternoon, 27 retailers were listed on the nonprofit’s website as those who will welcome sidewalk shoppers that day.

To learn more, or to register to be a participating merchant, visit thinklagunafirst.com/springsale.

New GM for Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach

The Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa announced Thursday the appointment of Jon Benson as its new general manager.

Benson, who once served as the property’s director of food and beverage, is returning to oversee operations of the 519-room resort. He has been with Hyatt for more than 35 years, most recently as general manger of its Hana-Maui Resort.

“I could not be more thrilled to rejoin the team at Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach,” Benson stated in a news release announcing his appointment. “This property has always held a very significant personal and professional importance to me and my family, and I am honored to have been selected to usher in a new era of success for this beloved hotel.”

Spring Garden Art Fair on tap for day before Mother’s Day

Sherman Library & Gardens’ Volunteer Assn. is hosting the Spring Garden Art Faire on Saturday, May 11.

The event, which will feature the sounds of harp music performed by members of the Orange County Harp Troupe, showcases not only the garden in its spring glory but themed artwork in a wide variety of media.

The Sherman’s volunteer group that’s known as the Sowers will present one-of-a-kind spring items for people and pets, with 100% of proceeds benefiting Sherman Library & Gardens. Children can create a birdhouse at the craft table and make a Mother’s Day card to take home.

Instructor-led classes will feature spring-themed projects throughout the day, and the horticulture staff will help interested guests create a bouquet for purchase.

The event is free with garden admission, which is free for members and $5 for nonmembers.

Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy. in Corona del Mar.

20th annual Spring Garden and Outdoor Living Tour set for May 19

Tickets are on sale now for the Rossmoor Woman’s Club’s 20th annual Spring Garden and Outdoor Living Tour, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 19.

The fundraiser will feature six Rossmoor homes, two elementary schools, floral demonstrations, a plant sale, raffle and more.

One of the featured gardens, a National Wildlife Federation Certified Wildlife Habitat, is inspired by the owner’s antiques collections as well as her pilgrimage to the famous Camino de Santiago in Europe. Another home employs murals, plants and statuary in homage to its owner’s late spouse and in appreciation of friends and family who have helped her through her grief.

Other gardens on the tour feature amenities such as pools, bars and barbecue areas for family-oriented entertainers, a putting green and a hot tub for retirees seeking low-maintenance. The tour this year also includes vegetable and herb gardens tended by pupils at Richard Henry Lee and Rossmoor elementary schools under the auspices of the Orange County Master Gardeners Program.

The self-guided tour includes an outdoor marketplace at Arbor Village. Tickets, which contain addresses and a map to all the homes, are $20 per person. They may be purchased in advance from any club member, from a selection of local merchants or on the club website, rossmoorwomansclub.org.